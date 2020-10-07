There aren’t many times a team can feel comfortable when the ball heads toward their own net.
Then again, there aren’t many keepers like Olivia Rowe.
The Anoka senior and University of Oklahoma commit has paired with a stellar defense to stifle opposing attacks this fall, limiting opponents to just over a goal a match since the season opener to finish the regular season 4-3-4.
“I feel that we have been very successful this season, in both improving individual skills and growing together as a team,” Rowe said. “It’s amazing to see the difference of play between our very first game and now! I think this year we have the best chance at doing well in sections that we have in a while.”
Getting shots past Rowe usually takes a well-organized flurry, getting a wide-open look or deflection in the box. Anything less doesn’t stand much chance.
“Olivia has incredible physical abilities,” Vucinic said. “She is tall, has long arms and she is very strong and quick. All that allows her to be a strong goalkeeper that is able to pull some incredible saves. She is great on her line stopping long distance shoots and has big presence when coming off line to stop breakaways. She is one of the best goalkeepers in the state. At her age, her size and athletic abilities set her apart.
“Having Olivia on goal gives girls more confidence. Defenders can be relaxed outside off box and not overcommit, knowing that Olivia can save comfortably shots from outside of box.”
Consistency has been a calling card of the season for both Rowe and the Tornadoes this fall, allowing only 13 goals in its past 10 matches, with just one match in that stretch in which it has allowed more than two. After being limited in practices due to injury a year ago, Rowe has been 100 percent in goal this fall. It has helped keep Anoka competitive in every outing since its opener, earning a win or tie in eight of 10 matches. Its only defeats since have come in close showdowns to last year’s section finalists Andover (2-1) and Centennial (3-1).
“I think with the way we play this season, we earned respect from other teams,” Vucinic said. “No one should be to confident going in playoff game to play Anoka. We are much better organized, having good chunks off possession in every game. We were able to develop couple young players to become starters and
important part of our team, like 10th-graders Loren Youngquist, Kathrin Denis that play almost every minute off season to freshmen Veronica Moran and Loren Hansen. Together with a proven group off seniors lead by Emma Huelsnitz, Haley Doyea, Elise Pinewski, Ella Christoff and everyone else playing important roles on the team when needed. We are what is most important: a team that works well with each other and have support when things go well or bad. We know we can lift each other and come back in any situation.”
Rowe’s high school career is winding down, but her soccer journey is just getting going. With big goals still ahead, she is set to join the University of Oklahoma’s women’s soccer team next year.
“A lot of what drew me to Oklahoma was coaches Mark Carr and Kat Mertz’s ambition and what they believe I can accomplish,” Rowe said. “They have big plans for OU come the next couple years. They also know that I want to play professionally after college, and they are going to give me the best shot at achieving that.
“I can’t wait to become a part of the Sooner Family! I’m most excited to be able to train under Mark and Kat, both of whom have a decorated experience in college and national team coaching. I’m very excited to see how they can push me to be the best that I can be for my new teammates.”
Before the next chapter in Rowe’s lifelong soccer journey begins, though, comes the final stages of Anoka’s season. The Tornadoes will match up in Section 7AA play beginning next week against Centennial (10-1), Andover (6-3-2), Blaine (6-3-2), Duluth East (5-2), Coon Rapids (3-7-1), Cambridge-Isanti (1-9-1) and Forest Lake (0-10).
“I could never have made it to where I am today without the dedication of my coaches, fellow players and of course my parents who have devoted endless hours to driving me to and from soccer practice and supporting me at all of my games,” Rowe said. “Playing Division I soccer to me means that I have the chance to make everyone proud who has believed in me and supported me from the very beginning. Without all the support I received, I could never have succeeded. I’m very thankful for everyone who has helped me so far in my soccer career.”
“Our team improved a lot from last year,” Vucinic said. “After our first games, I was able to figure out formation and lineup that works good for us and girls responding was great from that game. We played some great games, especially in first halves when we can run to move off ball and have good possession. We had trouble second halves, but now we are getting more and more fit and we hope to be ready for playoffs.”
