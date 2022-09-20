By Peter Bodley
Anoka County was awarded state parks and trails legacy dollars for three projects in its regional parks system.
The Anoka County Board on Sept. 13 approved agreements with the Metropolitan Council, which distributes the money annually from proceeds of the state sales tax of two-thirds of percent approved by voters in 2008.
The county has received $1,831,678 in the latest round of funding, of which $1,051,678 will go to replacing culverts and reconstruct a trail at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, $655,000 for Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve entrance road, boat launch and beach area improvements and $125,000 for the second phase of Wargo Nature Center improvements.
The trail and culverts on Coon Creek at Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park are more 30 years old and have needed work for a number of years, Parks Director Jeff Perry said.
The trail to be reconstructed runs east and south three quarters of a mile from a parking lot on the east side of Cenaiko Lake and is heavily used.
All the more so, since this trail has been a detour after the county closed a pedestrian bridge over Coon Creek on another trail earlier this year because of the bridge’s unstable condition. Plans are to replace the bridge in 2023.
At Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve, the main entrance road is 25 years old, generates a lot of traffic and “arguably is in the worst shape of any in the park system,” Perry said. “There are lots of pot holes and it’s down to gravel in some places.”
The road will be completely reconstructed, while the parking lot will get a reclaim and overlay.
Work at the boat launch will involve upgrading the ramp planks structurally for Americans with Disabilities Act access as well as constructing a pull-out station where people can clean their boats both before and after going in the water in an effort to counter aquatic invasive species.
Repairs will be made to the beach area parking lot while a special gathering area will be created as an enhancement.
The Wargo Nature Center work will involve replacing the floor on the lower level and renovating the touch and see interpretive area, which was originally put in place 28 years ago. Phase one work took place on the main floor where new interpretive exhibits were recently installed, Perry said.
Construction on these project will take place in 2023 and 2024.
“The projects will be a tremendous asset and benefit to the county and the regional park system,” Perry said.
No county dollars will be needed to pay any of the project costs, Board Parks Committee Chairman Mike Gamache said.
