The season began with an early-season injury that threatened to keep her off the event entirely.
It ended with a top-10 finish in the state.
Blaine junior Sophia Larson capped her comeback journey with a 10th-place finish on vault in the Class AA State Gymnastics Championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Feb. 19, posting a score of 9.475.
“My goal was to have fun, try my best and be in the moment,” Larson said. “It is truly a special thing to be in the state meet and compete among amazingly talented gymnasts.
“I feel the state meet went well. I was excited to be able to compete my best and favorite event. I landed both of my vaults and scored a 9.475, which was one of my top scores this year. I was also happy to be able to cheer on my teammate Grace (Vasil) while she was competing bars. Definitely the excitement of being a part of the state meet was greater than the nerves of competing.”
Larson’s greatest strength ... is her strength. It’s a booming vault built around power.
At the Section 7AA Championships, Larson finished as the vault runner-up. At state, her first vault achieved a score of 9.35, with her second recording a 9.475, propelling her into 10th place.
“Vault is my favorite event because I am able to use my power to reach a point of flight,” Larson said. “The vault I competed at state was a Yurchenko pike. I like this vault because it allows me to get a lot of power off the horse.”
“Sophia has done great on vault all season, especially since she had a major injury the first week of practice,” Blaine head coach Ashley Howard said. “She has consistently hit her vault meet after meet.”
It was an ideal ending to a season that was in jeopardy at the outset, made possible by hard work daily to get back into position to finish among the state’s best.
“I knew she had a good shot at making top 10 going into the meet, but did not focus on that during the meet,” Howard said. “She had one of her best vaults of the season and I am so proud of her hard work. The top 10 is just the icing on the cake for her. Sophia is very strong and has great technique on vault. She is able to take corrections and apply them to make her vault better.”
“I’m proud to finish in the top 10,” Larson said. “Starting off the season with a dislocated elbow, I was uncertain if I would be able to compete vault at all, let alone place 10th at state. It has reminded me to work hard and never give up.”
Blaine eighth-grader Grace Vasil qualified for state as well in her first year with the Bengals, earning 35th on bars with a score of 8.625.
“I am so proud of Grace for her first year on the team,” Howard said. “Making state on bars with the routine she has is incredible. She is so clean and has perfect handstands. She has some more skills in the bank and this is just the beginning for her.”
Class AA
Anoka had four individuals qualify for state in Class AA.
Anoka’s Annie Hjelle earned 29th on beam (8.85) and 32nd on floor (9.15), Sarah Gatlin earned 36th on bars (8.625), Maren Merrick-Melberg earned 38th on floor (8.975) and Cecily Fager earned 45th on beam (8.0).
Osseo/Fridley’s Mandy Carlson earned eighth place on beam with a score of 9.15.
St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park’s Violet Urdahl competed in three events, taking 15th on floor (9.3), 25th on vault (9.3) and 37th on beam (8.5). St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park’s Josie Bossen earned 46th on vault (8.95).
Class A
St. Francis senior Gabby Dawson delivered a fourth-place finish in the Class A all-around competition, posting an overall score of 37.35. Dawson earned third place on beam (9.4), fourth on bars (9.525), 19th on floor (9.2) and 26th on vault (9.225).
St. Francis’ Ellie Dawson earned 34th on bars (8.6).
