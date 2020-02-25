Anoka and St. Francis each had a pair of gymnasts and Blaine had one close the season at the Class AA State Championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Feb. 22.
For Anoka, Adreanna Willodson earned 14th place in the all-around competition. Willodson recorded an overall score of 36.9875, placing 10th on bars (9.375), 11th on floor (9.525), 18th on vault (9.475) and 39th on beam (8.65). Annie Hjelle earned 30th place on floor with a score of 9.35.
For St. Francis, Summer Helland earned 26th place on bars with a score of 9.15 and Allie Frank earned 45th place on beam with a score of 8.2.
Blaine’s Jennifer Riley finished in 45th place on vault with a score of 9.05.
