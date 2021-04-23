High school sports returned to action this week, including baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse, golf and tennis. Pictured in action April 20 include Anoka baseball, track and field and tennis, Blaine softball, Spring Lake Park baseball and Coon Rapids baseball.
Spring sports begin - photo gallery
