Start in golf
“I started playing golf in eighth grade on the high school team. I started playing because my friend Anna Tollette recommended that I try it out.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoyed meeting new girls from other cities and becoming friends while we played in matches together.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about our team is how goofy we were. We always knew how to make each other laugh while playing on the course.”
Top high school golf memory
“My top high school memory would be playing in scramble matches with Anna Tollette.”
