Start in softball
“I started playing softball when I was about 7 because I always played baseball with my brother Jack, starting from T-ball all the way until it was time to change over. I started playing softball because my dad always played baseball, followed by my cousins playing softball even in college, and then my brother playing baseball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about softball is being part of an organization, and having that bond with your teammates to the point where you all become friends, and learn so many things from each other.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is that we really come together when we need to, and be very serious, but outside of that we all are so goofy, and joke around constantly, and it’s good to know that we can have it both ways, and all develop such great friendships! Due to softball I have met so many amazing people, and if I didn’t play, I wonder if I would have ever met some of them!”
Top high school softball memory
“My top high school memory would have to be when I was playing on JV, and yes, even though there were no actual fences there, I still hit two home runs in the same game! (My dad can vouch for me that he thought they would have been over anyway.)”
