“My top high school tennis memory was when I was playing a doubles match against two opponents that were way more advanced, so jokingly I asked if we could have a pity point, and they mysteriously became really uncoordinated for the next point.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis my sophomore year. I became interested when I heard Joel and John talking about it, and I wanted to join.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoyed playing tennis in general; it’s incredibly fun whether you win or lose.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of the team is all of our inside jokes.”
Top high school tennis memory
Coach comment
“Three years ago Matt showed up to the first day of practice with a leather jacket and jeans,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Matt loves to jam on the guitar and then rock out with his friends playing tennis. He is absolutely hilarious on the court and I recall one time he hit his doubles partner with a serve and then told him he got in his way jokingly. But do not let him fool you, he improved to the point where he was unrecognizable. He would hit amazing shots and volleys where teammates would be like what just happened and he would just shrug his soldiers and make a fun remark.”
