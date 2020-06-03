“My favorite part about the team is the bond between all of us, the sarcastic trash talk and all the funny moments that we have together.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy the most about tennis is the satisfaction of winning and helping out the team in any way I can.”
Favorite part of team
Top high school tennis memory
“My top tennis memory would be playing at individual sections my junior year. There were a lot of great players and I played good and had a good time.”
Coach comment
“Senior captain that joined the team in eighth grade,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Matt was all-conference twice and this is his second year as captain. No one outsmarted Matt on the court. The most clever and crafty player I have ever coached, sometimes too smart for his own good! Matt, with all that will and resilience, was also so coachable and empathetic on the court. Matt shows that athletics, like life, is determined by his mental attitude and self-belief and Matt helped teach me that every day. Matt is an awesome kid.”
