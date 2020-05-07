"I started playing baseball when I was 5 years old and have yet to put down my glove. ... How could I not fall in love with the game of baseball?
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was 5 years old and have yet to put down my glove. I have an older brother who played baseball and as a little brother I always looked up to him (and still do). He loved the game of baseball – between my dad, my brother and myself we were always throwing or hitting the ball around. How could I not fall in love with the game of baseball?”
Enjoy most about sport
“When I was younger I always enjoyed the competition of the sport, but as I came up through the high school program I realized that competition ended up not being the most enjoyable part, at least to me. Creating friendships and memories with my teammates that will last a lifetime has become the most enjoyable thing. I have played with most of these guys since I was in middle school and a few since the start. Boy do we have stories to tell and continue to laugh at them to this day.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of my team is that we are great teammates on the field, but continue our friendship off the field. This group of guys will always have each other's back and love to hang out in our spare time.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My favorite memory of high school baseball actually is from our summer American Legion team last summer. We made it to state and the excitement from start to finish is not something that is explainable unless you were there. I will remember that summer for the rest of my life, from the state banquet with all of us bleaching our hair, the numerous nights in the hotel during our state games, staying up later than we should have, to the endless stories in the dugout between players and coaches – we are always laughing. I am hoping baseball with always be part of my life.”
