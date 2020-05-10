“The game itself - the dirt, the cheering, the suspense when it gets to be a close game.”
Start in softball
“I started playing softball when I was 5, almost 6. My parents played slow pitch and I was around that a lot and I wanted to play, so I started playing slow pitch until I was in sixth grade, then switched to fast pitch.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The game itself - the dirt, the cheering, the suspense when it gets to be a close game.”
Favorite part of team
“The closeness with the team. You become sisters.”
Top high school softball memory
“The fun outdoor practices and games.”
(0) comments
