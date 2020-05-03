“I gave an end of the year speech last year, unprepared, and I winged the whole thing, but still managed to get an applause from everyone. And I believe I brought some tears out of some of the moms, but not sure.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball when I was about 4 or 5 playing T-ball. I used to watch my mom play softball and then I wanted to play baseball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Best part about baseball is just playing with the boys.”
Favorite part of team
“We all love baseball and we have fun with it.”
Top high school baseball memory
“I gave an end of the year speech last year, unprepared, and I winged the whole thing, but still managed to get an applause from everyone. And I believe I brought some tears out of some of the moms, but not sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.