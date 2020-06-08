"Josiah is as cool as the other side of the pillow and his wonderful personality will be really missed.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis during the summer when I was about 10 or 11 as a fun activity I could learn with my brother. I met Joel at one of the tennis camps and we’ve been friends since then.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love that it’s super accessible and fun, and you can play it many years to come.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is that all of my friends are on it and that makes me look forward to practice and matches.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My best high school memory was having an undefeated season with Ethan and getting MVP that year.”
Coach comment
“I am not sure Jo knows how to frown – I am just going to pretend tennis was just that joyful for him,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “He is a fierce tiger on the court and moves with the best anticipation on our team. So observant and smart, he often was his own best coach and that self-awareness will take him to great heights in college. He started the year last year at one of our lower varsity spots and ended two matches from the state tournament with Ben Terzich, his doubles partner. Josiah is as cool as the other side of the pillow and his wonderful personality will be really missed.”
