“It has to be when I first joined the team as a seventh-grader and all the upperclassmen accepted me as part of the team, and I felt they genuinely cared about me.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis in sixth grade, when I joined the middle school tennis team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy playing tennis because it’s a fast-paced sport that involves in the moment strategy and rewards quick thinking.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of the tennis team is the laid-back attitude at practice, and the tense, competitive attitude during matches.”
Top high school tennis memory
Coach comment
“John represents fun and including everyone in tennis no matter the skill level or background,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “His positive attitude is infectious and many tennis opponents comment on playing him as being their ‘most fun match’ of the year. John would do anything for the team, and as a senior captain he was our leader of fun and togetherness, what high school athletics is about. John was part of the team as a seventh-grader and became a force on the court, his mental toughness just grew, and that along with his wonderful spirit will take him to great heights in life! This young man is just the best.”
