“I started playing tennis 11 years ago. I got started because my dad used to play tennis when he was in high school and encouraged me to join, and have been playing ever since.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis 11 years ago. I got started because my dad used to play tennis when he was in high school and encouraged me to join, and have been playing ever since.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I really enjoy about tennis is that it is challenging, but it is not only an individual sport, but there is also that team camaraderie.”
Favorite part of team
“I really enjoy all the fun we have on the court. It really take all the pressure out and you can enjoy it a lot more with all the friends I have made over the years. Also we know when to have fun, but also when to work hard as a team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“One of my favorite memories was last year when we had to spend the entire day at Daytona Country Club for individual sections. Even though it was a very long day, I had a lot of fun talking with my teammates, playing exploding kittens and also cheering on each other.”
Coach comment
“I will have memories of his resilient fist pumps, his smile after an opponent’s great shot followed by a compliment and him complaining about running to the water tower,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “An amazing two-year captain that has been one of the foundations for helping grow this team. He played 1 singles for us consistently, but is one of the kindest and courageous leaders I have ever coached. From Joel getting his friends out for the team to help grow numbers to his positive attitude and willingness to do anything for the team. Joel is irreplaceable and a student-athlete that embodies what Anoka Tennis looks like. I am sure he will take underclassmen to the water tower when able this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.