Start in baseball
“In Kindergarten, T-ball, behind Crooked Lake Elementary School actually. I played in my front yard all the time with my neighbors since I can remember. We put real bases in our lawn. I asked for a catcher’s mitt the same year my parents just bought me a new regular glove, I think in third grade. They didn’t really want to buy two gloves, or think I needed a catcher’s mitt, to catch in my yard. They bought it though. Now I catch.”
Enjoy most about sport
“Everything – defense, catching, having a good at-bat, the team.”
Favorite part of team
“We play hard and have fun as a team.”
Top high school baseball memory
“Advancing to the state tournament with my Anoka American Legion Team.”
