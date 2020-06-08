“His humility and endearing smile made him a teammate everyone wanted to play doubles with."
Start in tennis
“I started in eighth grade because my friends had told me it was a lot of fun.”
Enjoy most about sport
“It’s really fun.”
Favorite part of team
“All the people are really great and I have a lot of friends on the team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“The Saturday tournaments are a lot of fun.”
Coach comment
“Jake the Destroyer as we call him on the court, improved as much as any senior in this class,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “His humility and endearing smile made him a teammate everyone wanted to play doubles with. Jacob was one of the best listeners I ever coached and was an incredible observer and thinker. I hope he takes those tools with him because he was a destroyer because of his quiet audacity and toughness and the fact that he swung harder than any human when trying to smash a tennis ball. Very cool young man.”
