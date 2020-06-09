“After a couple years, many of my friends had joined tennis. Having so many awesome people on the team was something to behold. Playing games at the end of practice, as well as matches with them were some of my favorite memories.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis during my freshman year. I started by joining the tennis team with my friend Jack.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The importance of individual performance as well as the team’s was a nice dynamic you don’t see in strictly team or individual sports. Tennis is the best of both worlds.”
Favorite part of team
“The camaraderie, excitement and the fun we had all the time. Some of the best guys I know are on that team.”
Top high school tennis memory
“After a couple years, many of my friends had joined tennis. Having so many awesome people on the team was something to behold. Playing games at the end of practice, as well as matches with them were some of my favorite memories.”
Coach comment
“What a great student-athlete Ian is,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “One of the more thoughtful and coachable student-athletes on the tennis team. He would analyze his shots and make adjustments, asking for feedback, which is an excellent attribute in life. His serve is a rocket and had as much power as any athlete on our team. Anytime he missed a shot he had a dry smile on his face as if saying ‘I miscalculated that one.’ A wonderful teammate that improved every year so much since ninth grade.”
