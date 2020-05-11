“I enjoy the mental aspect of it. It teaches you to stay calm, have patience and things aren’t always going to go the way you plan them to.”
Start in golf
“I started playing golf when I was about 8 years old. My family and I go up to our cabin in the summer for one week towards the end of July and we have done this since I was a baby. There is a golf course really close to there that we have always went to, so I got my start in golf by watching my parents play there and then I tried it and loved it.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the mental aspect of it. It teaches you to stay calm, have patience and things aren’t always going to go the way you plan them to.”
Favorite part of team
“We all bonded really well from the start and we just love to go out on the course and have fun.”
Top high school golf memory
“Going to sections in Hinckley my freshman year.”
