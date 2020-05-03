Start in golf
“I started playing golf my sophomore year and joined the golf team at Anoka my junior year. I got into golf by watching it on TV and then trying it out for myself, and I got hooked.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about golf is being outside on the course with my friends or my dad.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about our team is that everyone is trying to help each other get better.”
Top high school golf memory
“My favorite memory was going to Detroit Lakes and playing in the tournament. Even though we did horrible, we still probably had the best time out of all the teams there.”
Coach comment
“He is a great kid,” Anoka head coach Doug Orr said. “He joined us a newcomer to the game of golf and his game showed it. Over the course of the season, no one improved their game more than he did. That was a result of his work ethic and was a direct correlation from the time he put into his game. He would be the first to practice and the last to leave the driving range. I loved his committment to the game and it was contagious for our team. Not only did his game get better, but our team got better because of Devan. Like Devan mentioned, we did not win many matches, but we had a great group of young men and had fun, and I would attribute that to Devan. I know he was looking forward to this season so much and that is the unfortunate part of this, because I know he was going to be an even more important part of our team. The good news is that golf is a lifelong game and he will grow as a player and will enjoy the game for a long time.”
