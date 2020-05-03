"The sheer joy in playing baseball at Anoka has changed my life.”
Start in baseball
“I started playing baseball in preschool. I got into the sport because I would always be throwing stuff when I was a little kid. My parents threw me out on a baseball field and I’ve loved the sport ever since.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about the sport is the team. There really is a unique bond that is created while playing baseball. There’s something about bringing each other up that will forever be a heartwarming sensation. I also enjoy when I truly feel like I’m making an impact on the outcome of a game. I like the feeling of approval from my teammates and the support they provide.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is how no one is afraid to be themselves. Everyone’s personality bounces off each other and there is never a dull moment. During practices, games, tournaments, and especially hotels, at any given moment there will always be smiles. The overall support and encouragement of the players and coaches have really made a difference in the teamwork and success of the team. Nobody lets anyone hang their head, there is always at least someone bringing up the player.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My top high school baseball memory is the entire Legion season in the summer of 2019. I was new to the program as of last year and have never bonded with a group of guys so fast. They made me feel like I was welcomed. I was a part of the team. We had a tournament in Detroit Lakes in which we went tenting, and the memories made are lifelong. Making an appearance in the Legion state tournament will also be with me forever. The sheer joy in playing baseball at Anoka has changed my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.