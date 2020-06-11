“I enjoy the competitiveness between not only teams from other schools, but also between my teammates as well. This sport is unlike any other I have ever played and that is what I enjoy most about it.”
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis sophomore year. I got into the sport because most of my friends had played and I thought it would be fun to sign up.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the competitiveness between not only teams from other schools, but also between my teammates as well. This sport is unlike any other I have ever played and that is what I enjoy most about it.”
Favorite part of team
“The team is a great group of kids and I am fortunate enough to be in a tight-knit friend group who all plays the sport. The team always has a great spirit and makes sure to make each and every player feel welcome.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory is being named captain for the 2019-2020 season.”
Coach comment
“A senior captain for Anoka this year, Blake represents selflessness and not taking anything too serious,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “Often times when coached during a match he would say something like ‘We got this, they are not going to know what hit them,’ in a fun casual way. Blake has a natural feel for tennis that can not be taught, and is a competitor that really embodies the positive energy and comradery of this senior class for Anoka tennis. He was 13-3 on varsity his first year on varsity last year. Blake is just awesome!”
