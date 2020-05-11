“The thing I enjoy about golf is that it is a way to get outside and you can play with all your friends. Also, you meet a lot of new people during competition.”
Start in golf
“I started playing golf when I was about 3. My dad’s whole family played golf and my grandpa was a golf professional.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy about golf is that it is a way to get outside and you can play with all your friends. Also, you meet a lot of new people during competition.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is we are all friends so we had a lot of fun on the bus rides and at practices.”
Top high school golf memory
“My top high school memory was playing in the state tournament for the past three years.”
