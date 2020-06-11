“The most enjoyable part of tennis is how you can spend an entire afternoon hitting balls at practice or with some friends and it never gets old.”
Start in tennis
“I got my start playing tennis sophomore year when a couple friends talked me into joining the team.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The most enjoyable part of tennis is how you can spend an entire afternoon hitting balls at practice or with some friends and it never gets old.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of tennis is the atmosphere the whole team creates. Everyone cheers each other on regardless of the scoreboard.”
Top high school tennis memory
“My top high school tennis memory is cheering on Charles’ match when he lost about $3 worth of quarters while playing.”
Coach comment
“Alex is just a great student-athlete that makes tennis fun for everyone around him,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “He is an amazing doubles partner, and him and Carter Tuomela are a force that compliments one another perfectly. Alex had a natural aggression at the net and has a competitive streak while having as much fun as anyone. Such a cool, kind and thoughtful young man.”
