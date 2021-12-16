A handful of protesters gathered outside Anoka City Hall Sunday, Dec. 12, and drew with chalk on the sidewalk in defiance of a new ordinance that technically makes such art illegal.
Approved by the council in early November, the ordinance bans display of any unauthorized “flag, artwork, sign, or similar objects” upon city property. The stated purpose of the ordinance is to keep the city politically neutral and preserve the aesthetics of public property. But it has a side effect of outlawing the use of sidewalk chalk on city property, a fact that drew statewide attention last month.
Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, which promoted the event, framed the ordinance as an affront to the First Amendment and said the city should reconsider its ordinance.
“This is a government facility,” she said. “People should be able to come to a place like this and say, ‘I think something that’s happening is wrong.’”
The ordinance does not prevent people from protesting or carrying signs on public property, but Gross said the First Amendment protects speech in a variety of formats and that there’s not a compelling government interest being served by banning temporary chalk art.
“It’s not a compelling government interest to have your sidewalks pristine,” she said.
She also said selective enforcement of the ordinance is a problem.
When the ordinance was approved, City Attorney Scott Baumgartner told the City Council that federal courts had ruled maintaining the aesthetics of city property was a legitimate government interest. He also told the council an all-or-nothing approach to chalk art on city property was the safest from a legal standpoint.
There was no police presence at the protest Sunday, but City Manager Greg Lee did stop by and speak with protesters individually.
“The whole purpose of the ordinance was to keep the city of Anoka neutral and welcoming to everybody from all different walks of life,” he said.
He called Anoka a kind and gentle city and said police often use discretion in enforcing laws.
“Policing’s always been selective,” he said, giving the example of speed limit enforcement. Officers aren’t likely to stop a driver for going only a few miles an hour over the speed limit, and when they do pull someone over, they have discretion to issue a warning.
But Anoka resident Brittney Maki, who was among the group of less than a dozen protesters, feels the city should take a different approach. If the ordinance must be all or nothing, the city should allow everything, she said.
“If something’s offensive, grab a bucket of water,” she said.
Maki said she’s been doing chalk art near City Hall since before the COVID-19 pandemic and has tried to spread positive messages. But last year, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, “one of my drawings got the attention of police officers, and I was asked to leave,” she said.
The artwork included a portrait of Floyd, along with other portraits and quotes from the likes of Mr. Rogers.
But not all Anoka residents agree with Maki about chalk art.
Craig Siegel, of Anoka, decided to stop by the protest with an alternate viewpoint and got into debates with a few of the protesters.
“I disagree with allowing any political organization to write their message here, because then I have to allow everyone,” he said, arguing that would even include groups like the KKK or Nazis.
Siegel said he’s confident in the ability of police to enforce the ordinance appropriately.
“I have faith in my law enforcement in this town to do the proper thing ... to judge the situation as to what is good for this community and what’s bad for this community,” he said.
The protest remained small, and the art on the sidewalk included a hopscotch board and messages such as “Art is for everyone.”
