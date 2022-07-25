Anoka County plans to extend sewer and water services to a large area of Bunker Hills Regional Park.
On the recommendation of its Parks Committee, the Anoka County Board July 12 unanimously awarded a contract to consultant TKDA for design, engineering and project management work.
TKDA was selected from four proposals received through a request for proposal process at a cost of $149,050 plus $750 in reimbursables.
Parks Director Jeff Perry said that most of the regional park currently has aging wells and septic systems built in the 1980s, which require constant and expensive repairs and maintenance.
“We are excited to get this project moving,” Perry said.
The project will hook up to Coon Rapids water and sewer service with lines running north from Main Street on Foley Boulevard into the southern part of the regional park with the city-run Bunker Hills Golf Course the western boundary.
Connections will be made to Bunker Beach Water Park, the largest outdoor water park in the state, as well as to most of the park’s 71 campground sites, visitor center and restrooms plus a maintenance building located in the south part of the park, Perry said.
The county board previously allocated about $4.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for the project, Perry said.
Anoka County was awarded $69.84 million in ARPA funds last year.
Under the project timeline, bidding is anticipated in early 2023 for construction to take place next year with completion slated for 2024, he said.
“This will be a large project,” Commissioner and Park Committee Chairman Mike Gamache said.
While hooking up to city sewer and water comes with costs, it will be a cheaper way moving forward, Commissioner Jeff Reinert said.
The project will cover the southern two-thirds of the park in Coon Rapids, County Board Chairman Scott Schulte said.
Facilities in the north portion of the park - the Bunker Hills Activities Center and a park maintenance shop - receive sewer and water service from the city of Andover system, Perry said. Future plans call for extending municipal sewer and water lines to the remaining, unserved portion of the park, which includes the Bunker Hills Stables.
