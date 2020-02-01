A 32-unit assisted living facility is planned for the northeast corner of Reed Avenue and Cutter Street in Anoka.
Called Westgate Senior Living of Anoka, the development will have 18 assisted living units and 14 memory care units. The 22,000-square-foot building will sit on a nearly 2-acre site, which is currently undeveloped.
Tollberg Homes received final plat approval from the City Council Tuesday, Jan. 21. The council approved a site plan and planned unit development earlier this month.
The open-concept floor plan includes a vaulted ceiling entrance and common areas, as well as wide hallways, fireplaces, aquariums and activities spaces, according to Tollberg Homes.
The council had concerns about parking, because the plan shows only 25 parking stalls, so the city required the developer to submit plans for five additional spaces to be added later if needed.
The city also agreed to reduce the parkland dedication fees for the project. Typically developers must set aside parkland or pay fees to help meet demand created on the parks system, but the assisted living and memory care facilities aren’t expected to put as much demand on the park system as typical residential projects. Tollberg will pay about $35,000 instead of $81,000.
“We look forward to a beautiful project there,” Mayor Phil Rice said.
The American Club site plan
The American Club, another senior living project in Anoka, also received site plan approval from the City Council in January.
The four-story senior living co-op expected at 641 Jacob Lane will have 87 units on a 4-acre site along the 18th fairway of Green Haven Golf Course. Currently the city of Anoka’s park/golf maintenance building occupies the site, but the city has plans to build a new facility at the corner of Garfield and State streets.
The planned senior living co-op will include club and billiards rooms, a fitness studio, use of golf carts, a dog park, a community gardening area, a guest suite and underground parking.
Last summer the City Council agreed to sell the land to Gramercy Development Companies for the appraised value of $945,000. The sale is contingent on Gramercy meeting the 60% presale mark it needs in order to begin construction.
The sale of land to create a golf course community has been anticipated since at least 2012, when the city adopted the Greens of Anoka plan, which called for “the sale of strategic pieces of land for development” around the golf course to “provide an opportunity to create more taxable land.”
As of Jan. 24, the developer had 27 units spoken for by customers. It needs 53 to move forward.
