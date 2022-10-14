In District 4 (formerly district 7) Anoka County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Schulte, of Coon Rapids faces challenger Raymond Zeran, of Coon Rapids. Because of redistricting, all county commissioner seats are up for election this year. For a map of the county commission districts, visit anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Scott Schulte
Age: 62
Previous political/community experience: Coon Rapids City Council for 12 years 2000 through 2012. Anoka County Board for 10 years 2013 through 2022. Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council since 2004. Coon Rapids Crime Prevention Association since 2002. Coon Rapids Mortgage Assistance Foundation 2001 to 2021. PERA Board of Trustees 2020 to Present.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Public Safety is of paramount importance this election cycle as our society has become soft on crime and there are little to no ramifications for breaking the law. This has to change soon or we will lose our free society as we’ve known it. While Anoka County has done great things to keep our citizen’s safe, we have to be ever vigilant of gang activity and the drug trade that continues to infiltrate our community. The proliferation of fentanyl is overwhelming and needs to be addressed at the Federal level. Properly funding the Anoka County Attorney’s office has recently been accomplished to step up prosecution of crime in the county. Part of the quality-of-life equation is feeling safe in our own neighborhoods and communities, and is part of the “American Dream” that we need to recapture today before it slips away.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
Ensuring that our elections are free and fair is the hallmark of our representative republic. To that end it is critical that the County has a transparent process for meeting state law, and for demonstrating to the public that every vote is counted and counted accurately. Timely reporting to the Secretary of State and clean audits of election results are critical to the peace of mind of the voters at large. I Anoka County we have leveraged every opportunity to show just how secure and trusted our process is. I cannot verify if every other state had fair elections in 2020 but I can assure every Anoka County voter and likely any voter in Minnesota that our elections were above board and accurate.
Raymond Zeran
Age: 49
Previous political/community experience: As the District 9 representative on the Metropolitan Council, I have been serving Anoka County since 2019 when I was appointed by Governor Walz.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
Nobody should be living in fear of crime. We should fund our police agencies and support training officers to be able to do their job effectively and efficiently, with respect for all people. The county is currently not able to recruit and retain deputies, we need to increase pay to the new market rate for our officers. Our deputies put themselves in harm’s way for the safety and peace of others. Law enforcement also needs to reflect our diversity as a county. We need to find ways to recruit and train BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) people so that our workforce looks like the community that it serves. Training needs to include mental health recognition and de-escalation techniques as well as looking into additional programs to supports these initiatives.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
The county commissioner role is to ensure the county budget upholds a process with integrity, which includes the administering safe and free elections.
We need to make sure that voters are not disenfranchised in any way. Our voting equipment needs to be maintained and allows for voters with disabilities access to participate in elections.
