Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s moving in! Santa’s Winter Wonderland opened in Riverdale Village, 12709 Riverdale Blvd., next to Salons by JC Coon Rapids on Nov. 25 and will remain open for photos until Dec. 23.
ABC Newspapers sat down with “Santa Mike” (better known as Mike Starr of Oak Grove when not dressed in red) to learn more about the unique Santa experience that Riverdale Village has to offer.
“In a mall, if you bring your phone out they’ll say, ‘Oh no, put your phone away!’” Santa Mike said. “That’s how they make money, of course, but we want people to take as many as you want (on your own camera). We want it to be a much better experience, and much more affordable.”
Taking over one of Riverdale Village’s many storefronts, Santa’s workshop full of familiar characters serves as a photo op next to Santa’s sleigh, guided by several stationary reindeer. Santa’s grand chair waits at the end of a red velvet line where Santa Mike will be ready to greet visitors with a smile and an ear ready to hear lengthy lists of Christmas gifts.
Santa Mike has been in the business for 30 years, and he used his experience portraying Saint Nick to create a unique and streamlined experience.
“This year let’s do our own thing,” Santa Mike said. “We’ll have a big Santa’s Workshop, with a sleigh and all. It really adds to the excitement, it’s a bigger experience than walking into a mall, getting your picture taken and walking out. We especially want to make it affordable.”
Riverdale’s Santa Mike stated that the family-focused model will allow him to spend more time with each kid, as long as the line allows.
“At a mall you take your picture, pick your package and move on to the next kid,” Santa Mike said. “It’s understandable, but you don’t get as much time with the kids. We’re able to sit and talk for a bit more, keeping in mind how many are waiting in line, of course.”
After 30 years in the Santa business, there are plenty of reasons that keep the 25-year military veteran dressed in red for the season. He remembers the kids who ask for presents for other people rather than themselves, or the kids that ask for the impossible, like a mended family relationship or a pet (“Santa doesn’t bring live animals”).
One of the things that strikes him the most, however, is the wide range of ages that come to get their picture taken.
“The youngest person I’ve had a picture taken with was four days old,” Santa Mike said. “The oldest was 83, she’d never had her picture taken with Santa until then. I’ve had two brothers who have been taking a picture with Santa for their mom for 44 years!”
Santa Mike continues to welcome visitors, even if they’re a little bit older and “in” on the magic. From now until Dec. 23, Santa Mike will be in Riverdale Village at 12709 Riverdale Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
