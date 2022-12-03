Santa_and_fam.jpg

You’re never too old to see Santa! Starr’s son and granddaughter stopped by to take a picture with Santa Mike next to his sleigh.

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s moving in! Santa’s Winter Wonderland opened in Riverdale Village, 12709 Riverdale Blvd., next to Salons by JC Coon Rapids on Nov. 25 and will remain open for photos until Dec. 23.

ABC Newspapers sat down with “Santa Mike” (better known as Mike Starr of Oak Grove when not dressed in red) to learn more about the unique Santa experience that Riverdale Village has to offer.

