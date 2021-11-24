Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a Holiday Show and Shop in the Rumriver Art Center Gallery. The show will be open for viewing and shopping from Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. The Holiday Show and Shop grand opening will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The art gallery show will feature the art of Rumriver Art Center’s teaching artists and other local artists in the community. The artists include: Mak Koep, Diane Gronewold, Maryleah Marshall, Pam Devine, Andre Klingenmeyer, Marion Robison, Claire Goldstein, Ann Aas, Debra McPeck, Char Savaloja, Jody Herbst, Deb Kirkeeide, Judy Moravec, Andrew and Zach Smyth, Laurie Stubbs, Delayne Hostetler, Barb Jennings, Ross Barr and Angie Renee.
There will be a variety of different mediums on display and for sale, including art cards, paintings, fiberworks, scarves, jewelry, wind chimes, mosaic art, drawings, alcohol inks, photography, monoprints, and more.
All artwork in the gallery show will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.rumriverart.com.
