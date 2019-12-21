The Rumriver Art Center is hosting the Holiday Show and Shop gallery exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 5, in Anoka.
The opening of the exhibit was Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Rumriver Art Center Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave., Anoka, suite 103A. The exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The exhibit features a variety of mediums from Rumriver Art Center teaching artists including paintings, prints, pottery and more.
To learn more about the Rumriver Art Center and the Holiday Show and Shop, visit rumriverart.com.
