Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present its “Autumn in Anoka: Let’s Celebrate the Wonders of Fall” gallery show opening on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2-4 p.m.
The art gallery show will feature the artwork of local artists from the community who entered up to three pieces to Rumriver Art Center’s second call for entry. The theme of the gallery show, as the title suggests, is all things fall: harvest, leaves and autumn colors.
Rumriver Art Center received 50 entries from 33 artists. A judge decided which pieces would be accepted into the show. There will be a total of 30 pieces on display in the gallery. The artwork that will be on display is in a variety of mediums, including mixed-media, mosaic, photography, watercolor and acrylic.
A 15-minute time slot reservation must be made in order to view the show opening in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all visitors. (Note: Rumriver Art Center requires masks to be worn inside its facility.) The gallery hours after the show opening are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment. The gallery show ends Sunday, Oct. 31. Visit rumriverart.com to make a reservation.
There will be people’s choice voting during the exhibit, both in-person and virtually, via the Rumriver Art Center website (rumriverart.com). The three highest voted artists will receive a ribbon.
