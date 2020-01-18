Acrylic painting and plein air painters are exhibiting their artwork through Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Rumriver Art Center Gallery in Anoka.
The exhibit features artwork from artists in Rumriver Art Center’s Vitality Arts Intermediate Acrylic Painting class, Plein Air Painting Club and the Acrylic Painting Four Week Course.
Dozens of acrylic and oil paintings are on display. Selected artwork is available for purchase.
The Rumriver Art Center Gallery is located at 2665 Fourth Ave., Anoka. To learn more, visit rumriverart.com.
