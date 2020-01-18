Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 25F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.