The Rumriver Art Center gallery in Anoka is displaying work from the Rum River Handweavers Guild through Nov. 30.
The guild’s show, “Weaving from Heart,” is showing dozens of tapestries from Rose Aune, Kathryn Grafsgaard, Marilyn Moore, Rhoda Sia, Lynn Brasel, Winnie Johnson, Christine Myers, Loretta Stacy, Deanna Brown, Jill McGinnis, Karen Peed, Carl Stahlmann, Deborah McQueen Coder, Beth Mercer, Geri Retzlaff and Janae Struntz.
Selected tapestries are for sale.
The weavers will be doing demonstrations from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Rumriver Art Center gallery is located in suite 103A at 2665 Fourth Ave., Anoka.
For more information on the Rumriver Art Center or the gallery exhibit, visit rumriverart.com.
To join the Rum River Handweavers Guild email rrhguild@gmail.com or attend a meeting. The guild meets the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Anoka Fiberworks, 4153 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids.
