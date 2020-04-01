A planned riverbank stabilization project in Anoka’s Mississippi River Community Park will reduce erosion and keep an estimated 529 tons of sediment out of the river each year.
It will also prevent 847 pounds of phosphorus from entering the water annually. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, too much phosphorus in rivers can cause algae to grow faster than the ecosystem can handle, which can damage water quality, kill fish and cause other problems.
Funded mostly through a state Clean Water Fund grant, the project will go through the design phase this year, with construction beginning next spring. Substantial completion is expected by fall 2021.
Anoka will pay about $169,000 of the $783,000 cost, with the city’s portion coming from reserves in the park capital, stormwater utility and general funds. The City Council signed off on the grant agreement March 16.
According to engineering technician Ben Nelson, erosion is a “severe issue” in the area, and the project will start at the south end of the park, due to the severity of the problem.
“The bank’s eroding. Trees are falling,” he said.
The project will include installing riprap from the riverbed to the existing well-established vegetation along nearly 1,500 feet of shoreline.
During the project’s 10-year effective life, the city will be responsible for maintenance and repairs.
Nelson expects the city’s trail at the south end of the park will need to be moved back to accommodate the project. Trail reconstruction isn’t included in the grant, so the city will budget for it separately next year.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett called the project “really exciting” and pointed out that it helps meet goals of many organizations. She said it improves drinking water quality for cities downstream, provides better river access in Anoka, reduces costs of maintaining downstream infrastructure such as the Coon Rapids Dam and more.
“This is a really big deal that doesn’t just affect the city of Anoka positively but really impacts the other cities around,” she said.
The council unanimously approved the grant agreement.
