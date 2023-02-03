Chester Tollefson and four generations of his family celebrate at Rise in Spring Lake Park on Jan. 27 with cake and pizza the day before his 100th birthday. Tollefeson founded the nonprofit that serves community members with disabilities in 1971.
The founder of Rise celebrated his 100th birthday at the nonprofit organization he founded 51 years ago in Spring Lake Park on Jan. 27, a day before he hit the century mark.
Chester “Chet” Tollefson and his wife, Gladys, established Rise in August 1971 as a way to help their son, Loring. The organization started serving Loring and three other people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in 1971.
Loring died in 2002. Gladys died in 2013.
Chester said his son had an intellectual disability, but he was able to learn.
“So he couldn’t get an ordinary job, but there were things he could do,” Chester said. “So I talked to my wife and other people who were in the same boat, and I decided I should look into doing something.”
Now, 51 years later, dozens of individuals who benefit from Rise services — along with four generations of Tollefsons — attended his birthday celebration that was complete with pizza and cake.
Chester spoke to ABC Newspapers about becoming a centenarian and the success of the Rise organization.
“I just can’t believe it: (Rise) grows and grows and grows like me,” Chester said. “It sticks around like old people.”
About Rise
Rise President Lynn Noren explained what Rise does and how it has expanded since Chester founded it 51 years ago.
“Rise is an organization that supports people who have disabilities in living their best life,” Noren said. “For us that happens in a lot of different ways. The primary thing that we do here at Rise is connect people to jobs.”
Some individuals will work at “community businesses where there might be a team of people from Rise that go and work,” Noren said. “Some individuals are placed competitively and we help support them in just keeping their own job. We do a lot of different things, but it’s all about helping people be as independent and as self-sufficient as possible.”
Rise also offers day services for individuals who are aging or those who opt not to work, “but need to be involved in their communities,” she said.
Rise has programs for people with mental illness, people with physical disabilities and people with intellectual disabilities. Rise was founded before schools had special education programs.
“So a lot of times people with disabilities went to live in institutional settings,” Noren said. “Chet and his family basically wanted Loring to be involved in the community instead when he graduated high school. So they started Rise so that there was a work opportunity.”
Rising up
Rise’s services “grew and grew,” as Chester put it, and in the 1980s nearly all Minnesota state mental health hospitals closed.
“Now all services are in the community for people with disabilities, which is awesome,” Noren said. “That’s a huge change.”
Rise works to advance community involvement by partnering with community organizations and businesses.
“We can’t do the work that we do without those partnerships because that’s really how it happens that people get out in the community,” Noren said while speaking in her Spring Lake Park office during Chester’s birthday celebration. “Chet probably would have never envisioned that — because the first program here was a work program just here in the building.”
There are now almost 30 Rise brick-and-mortar locations around the state including in Anoka, Coon Rapids, Fridley, Crystal, Forest Lake, Cambridge, Stillwater and Pine City along with a location in Wisconsin.
Noren started as an intern with the organization 44 years ago, and she has seen all the changes firsthand.
“I’ve known Chet all of that time, and if you happen to be someone who has a family member with a disability, it takes someone who’s a strong advocate really to make things happen,” Noren said. “Chet not only influenced his own family in Loring — which he was very good at making sure Loring had the best life possible — but think of all the other people he’s been able to influence over this time.”
