The founder of Rise celebrated his 100th birthday at the nonprofit organization he founded 51 years ago in Spring Lake Park on Jan. 27, a day before he hit the century mark.

Chester “Chet” Tollefson and his wife, Gladys, established Rise in August 1971 as a way to help their son, Loring. The organization started serving Loring and three other people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in 1971.

