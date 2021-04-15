A nation is at war. The people are angry. The chasm between rich and poor is steep.
And there is an abundance of raucous comedy to go around.
Uproar and roaring laughter come together in Lyric Arts in Anoka’s new play “The Revolutionists,” which makes its streaming debut Friday, April 23.
“I love Lauren Gunderson’s work,” director Hannah Weinberg-Goerger said. “I discovered ‘The Revolutionists’ script about a year ago and was immediately captivated with the story. (Lyric Arts Artistic and Executive Director) Laura Tahja Johnson had asked me to submit a proposal for Lyric Arts’ Virtual Theater Project and this was my first choice. I knew I wanted a fully realized production on the Main Street Stage, and thinking of creating theater during a global pandemic where safety was a concern, ‘The Revolutionists’ gave way to creatively staging a safe production for film. It’s a story about female empowerment, which resonates with the times we are living in now.”
The show tackles violence and legacy, art and activism. In the end, it all boils down to one central theme — the all-encompassing strength of women.
“The play is feminist,” Weinberg-Goerger said. “This is a universal story told in the hearts and bodies of women. They are not perfect, they are all flawed and struggling and tough. They are funny, and in this play, that is one of the things that is the most brave and powerful: humor. ‘The Revolutionists’ speaks volumes to me. I want to create theater that is inclusive and that gives women a place at the table.”
The play is set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle unite in an effort to push back extremists in 1793 Paris.
“I see this piece as being very relevant to now,” Weinberg-Goerger said. “The play is about a moment in history where the rich and poor were light-years apart in lifestyle, the country was in multiple wars, the debt was enormous, the workers overtaxed, trust in the government was nil, the leaders were corrupt and greedy, racism, sexism, poverty, violence, extremism. … The only difference between them and us is the year and the continent.”
Beyond that, there are still more laughs and moving moments in store for the audience, with a variety of favorite parts for the cast members to share.
“It is really hard to narrow it down to just one part, but there is this moment that has given me goosebumps every time I witness it,” Weinberg-Goerger said. “I don’t want to give much away, but it is a part that is emotional, full of connection and truth.”
While the show will stream virtually, the play marks a step back toward the return of stage theater.
“I think the most challenging thing about putting this show together was thinking of how we were going to make a theatrical experience for film,” Weinberg-Goerger said. “First, for many of us, we have not been working in theater for a year, and that was a relearning experience for us. And then on top of that, we were all doing something completely new, filming. Our video technician, Ian Pirner, was able to share expertise, which was an extreme help on the making of this project. I am so proud of the work that went into ‘The Revolutionists,’ I cannot wait for the premiere!
“I am most excited for people to see the love that went into the making of this show. The entire cast and crew made a very special art form. It is hilarious, heartwarming and full of truth!”
The show premieres April 23 at 7 p.m., and will be available on-demand through May 2. For more information or to reserve a streaming pass, visit
lyricarts.org/revolutionists. The show contains a content warning for strong language.
