The city of Anoka recently announced the winners of its 2019 Reflections of Anoka Photo Contest.
The contest was open to amateur photographers who live, work or go to school in the city of Anoka. The winner in each category received $30 in Anoka Bucks (valid at several downtown establishments), and the overall winner received $100 in Anoka Bucks.
The Park & Recreation Board’s performance arts and cultural subcommittee judged the entries.
The winners were:
• John Rosnow, overall
• Terry Poe, people and pets category
• Jessie Novy, community events category
• Jessie Novy and Laura Kessler, tie, parks and recreation category
• Steve Bursaw, nature and wildlife category
Another photo contest will be announced this spring.
