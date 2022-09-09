ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Aug. 12 in the 16800 Crosstown Blvd. NW two tires stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 12 in the 2600 block of 168th Lane NW mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 15 in the 14000 block of Orchid St. NW a truck bed cover was cut open and tools were stolen.
• On Aug. 17 in the 15600 block of Potawatomi St. NW mail was stolen from an unsecured box.
Property damage
• On Aug. 13 in the 2200 block of 151st Ave. NW a house was tp’d.
Arrests
• On Aug. 13 in the 13800 block of Palm St. NW police arrested a man for an order of protection violation.
• On Aug. 18 in the 13800 block of Crosstown Drive NW police arrested a man on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Anoka police did not submit a public record entry before ABC Newspapers’ print deadline.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On Aug. 11 at 4:01 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. police arrested a driver for DWI.
• On. Aug. 13 at 1:22 a.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard Northwest and 121 Avenue Northwest police arrested a driver for underage drinking a driving.
• On Aug. 14 at 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale and Foley Blvds. Northwest police made a felony warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 15 at 3:59 a.m. in the 1000 block of 104th Ave. police made an arrested for controlled substance possession.
• On Aug. 15 at 11:43 a.m. in the 1100 block Egret Blvd. NW police made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 16 at 11:01 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. police made an arrest for possession of narcotics.
• On Aug. 17 at 11:37 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 610 NW police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
Theft
• On Aug. 11 at 10:40 a.m. at Bunker Hills Campground a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 11 at 2:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Palm St. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On Aug. 11 at 4:25 p.m. in the 9900 block of Vale St. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 11 at 5:13 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 11 in the 12800 block of Bunker Prairie Road NW at 7:04 p.m. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 11 at 3:42 p.m. in the 10900 block of Hanson Blvd. NW mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 13 In the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. at 5:45 p.m. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 13 at 6:02 p.m. in the 10000 block of Kumquat St. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On Aug. 13 at 3:42 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 103rd Ave. NW mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 13 at the 3:42 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 103rd Ave. NW mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 13 at the 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Street Northwest and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension theft was reported.
• On Aug. 14 at 9:50 a.m. in the 0-99 block of 103rd Ave. NW mail theft was reported.
• On Aug. 14 at 11:59 a.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW a business was reported burgled.
• On Aug. 15 at 10:36 p.m. in the 10200 block of Wintergreen St. NW a robbery was reported.
• On Aug. 15 at 5:12 p.m. in the 9400 block of E. River Road theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 15 at 9:23 p.m. in the 15000 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 15 at 8:43 a.m. in the 1600 block of 106th Lane NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 16 at 7:56 p.m. in the 2011 block of Northdale Blvd. a bicycle was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 16 at 10:56 a.m. p.m. at the intersection of 93rd Lane NW and East River Road NW felony theft was reported.
• On Aug. 16 at 7:01 a.m. in the 12700 block of County Parkway NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 17 at 10:28 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Aug. 11 at 9:54 a.m. in the 11700 block of Juniper St. property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 15 at 2:22 a.m. in the 9900 block of Redwood St. property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 16 at 6:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of 106th Ave. NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 12 at 11:57 p.m. in the 13200 block of Crooke Lake BLvd. a driver fled in a motor vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On Aug. 13 in the 300 block of Laurel Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 15 in the 22800 block of Tippecanoe St. NW fish finder was stolen from an unsecured boat.
• On Aug. 17 in the 1900 block of Klondike Drive NE a truck was stolen from a business. The keys were in it.
HAM LAKE
Assault
• On Aug. 14 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Arrests
• On Aug. 13 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Boulevard Northeast a deputy stopped a driver for speeding 75/65. The driver appeared impaired, and his responses were delayed. The driver stated he had a couple seltzers. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with 4th degree DWI.
• On Aug. 16 at the intersection of 139th Lane and Lexington Avenue Northeast deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 16 during a traffic stop at the intersection of Xylite Crosstown Boulevards deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 18 in the 17600 block of Central Ave. NE deputies responded to the business because a woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend showed up there looking for help. After investigating, the boyfriend was located and arrested.
Theft
• On Aug. 15 in the 16500 block of Highway 65 NE three diesel car batteries stolen off a work truck.
• On Aug. 18 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen St. NE two catalytic converters cut off vehicles in the sales lot.
Property damage
• On Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NE cupcakes thrown at the building and frosting smeared on windows.
NOWTHEN
Arrests/DWI
• On Aug. 16 in the 19500 block of Nowthen Blvd. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 17 in 8000 block of Viking Blvd. NW a deputy was at the location picking up dinner when he observed a man shoplifting. After the man exited the store, the deputy caught up with him and asked him if he meant to pay for the items; the suspect took off running. He was caught. While searching him drugs were found and after identifying him, he was found to have a warrant out of Sherburne County. He was arrested.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On Aug. 13 in the 20500 block Lake George Blvd. NW deputies made an arrest for third degree DWI.
• On Aug. 16 in the 4400 block of 222 Ave. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 18 in the 3100 block of 203rd Lane NW deputies responded to a husband/wife domestic. The wife was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On Aug. 2 at 8:07 p.m. in the 5400 block of Sunwood Drive, a vehicle drove around the squad and continued down a closed road. The male driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and submitted to a blood draw at the hospital. Charges are pending blood test results.
Theft
• On July 29 at 5:56 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 10 a catalytic converter was reported stolen
• On July 31 at 2:29 p.m. in the 6400 block of Highway 10 NW a man stole a $200 remote controlled Stampede truck from King Kong Hobbies.
• On Aug. 3 at 2:29 p.m. a Ramsey resident came to the police station to report that her purse was stolen and her card was used in another city.
• On Aug. 1 at 7:47 p.m. in the 14200 block of Waco St. NW a caller reported some camping gear went missing after leaving it hidden in a park.
Property damage
• On Aug. 2 at 10:04 a.m. in the 7000 block of 147th Ave. a caller reported his Tonneau cover for his truck was slashed. Several other truck bed covers were reported sliced in the area.
• On Aug. 4 at 1:41 p.m. the soap dispensers damaged in each of the men’s and women’s restrooms in the concession stand at Central Park. Public works employees cleaned up the mess. Estimated damage: $50.
• On Aug. 4 at 1:59 p.m. A caller reported an unknown person smashed the driver’s side window of her vehicle while she was at Sunfish Lake Park and stole her purse that contained her credit and debit cards along with her driver’s license.
Fire
• On Aug. 2 at 10:14 a.m. in the 7900 block of 152nd Lane NW police were dispatched to a grass fire. Officers put out the fire out with a fire extinguisher and watered down the area.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 3 at 4:20 p.m. in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive, a caller reported he sent nude photos of himself to a total stranger on Snapchat and now that person is threatening to send that photo to everyone that follows him. The caller was advised of his options.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft/Fraud
• On Aug. 10 at 11:43 a.m. in the 4400 block of 243rd St. NW a possible attempted burglary was reported.
• On Aug. 11 at 12:32 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Francis Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. in the 23200 Ambassador Blvd. NW a scam was reported.
• On Aug. 12 in the 300 block of 230th Ave. fraud was reported.
