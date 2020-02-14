The expected cost of a new golf maintenance facility in Anoka keeps rising.
On Feb. 3 the City Council approved a $4.64 million contract with Rochon Corporation to construct the 18,300-square-foot building in the northeast corner of Green Haven Golf Course, near Greenhaven Road and State Avenue. It will be the site where all Anoka’s turf-oriented equipment will be stored and maintained. The facility will also include a new animal containment center where the Police Department will temporarily house lost pets found in the city.
The city hopes not to pay the full amount of the contract, because Rochon has agreed to a “value engineering” process to attempt reducing the overall cost.
The current maintenance facility and animal containment center are on the other side of the golf course, at 641 Jacob Lane. Last summer the City Council agreed to sell the land to Gramercy Development Companies for the appraised value of $945,000. Gramercy plans to build a $33 million, four-story senior living co-op called The American Club, with 87 units on a 4-acre site along the 18th fairway of Green Haven Golf Course.
The Jacob Lane site has long been listed as a redevelopment site, according to city staff. In 2012 the city adopted the Greens of Anoka plan, which called for “the sale of strategic pieces of land for development” around the golf course to “provide an opportunity to create more taxable land.”
When the City Council approved the sale last summer, it was looking at a rough estimate of $3.3 million to build a new maintenance facility and animal containment center.
Then, when the City Council approved plans and specifications for the project Dec. 16, the council was given an architect’s estimate of $3.6 million for construction, with a total cost of $4.2 million, after including fees for the architect, inspections and other miscellaneous costs.
Although the $4.64 million contract with Rochon was the lowest of 13 bids, it was well above the city’s expectations. The total cost of the project is now estimated at $5.22 million.
The council did receive some good news from the bids, however: The animal containment space, which was bid as an option on the project, came in at only $116,000, which was less than half the expected cost. At such a good rate, the city decided to include the space, even though it may be converted to storage in a couple years, when the city may build a new animal containment/law enforcement training center near the current police station at 275 Harrison St.
Initially the city will pay for the golf maintenance facility by borrowing money from other city funds, but ultimately it plans to issue bonds in January 2021 and charge taxpayers a special debt levy to pay off those bonds.
The city is assuming some risk by entering a contract to build the new facility now, because the sale of the land to Gramercy is contingent on the company meeting the 60% presale mark it needs in order to begin construction. As of Jan. 24, the developer had 27 units spoken for by customers. It needs 53 to move forward.
Public Services Director Mark Anderson said Gramercy’s presale progress is strong, and it could also cause problems if Gramercy is ready to begin construction and the city doesn’t have another golf maintenance facility.
And construction costs have been rising, so the city can’t count on a similar price if it waits to build a new facility.
Still, Mayor Phil Rice called the elevated price tag “a bitter pill to swallow,” because he already thought the architect’s estimate was high. He hopes the value engineering process can find significant savings.
The maintenance facility is expected to be substantially complete by the end of the year.
