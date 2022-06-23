Residents had their fun on the Mighty Mississippi River piloting decorated pirate ships cruising from the Anoka/Champlin area to Ramsey/Dayton and back to the starting point.

The Inaugural Mississippi River Boat Parade was held starting at Peninsula Point Two Rivers Park on Saturday, June 18 at the Highway 169 Bridge between Anoka and Champlin.

The inaugural event was supposed to be held last year, but the river levels were too low to safely sail, event organizer Jen Shoemaker said. This year the community embraced the theme.

“We had 14 boats this year dressed in a pirate theme,” Shoemaker said. “We had lots of people watching from public parks along the river and from their boats.”

Many of the boaters were residents of the area, but some same came from farther away because they just “love the river,” she said.

The plan was to travel from the Anoka area up the river to Ramsey/Dayton area then turn back down river to Coon Rapids area and back to Anoka.

“Unfortunately the wind was very strong which extended the boat parade much longer than we expected,” Shoemaker said.

So the pirates cut the route short not making it down into the Coon Rapids area.

“Next year I think we will start in Ramsey, and work our way down to Champlin and Coon Rapids,” Shoemaker said.

Matt.DeBow@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.