A decade ago, on a mat halfway across the world, it began almost by accident. Watching her brother practice, and wanting in on the action, Gigi Bragg stepped on the mat.
She’s hardly left since.
Now a freshman at Anoka, Bragg followed up being the lone girl qualifier for this year’s Minnesota state tournament in team and individual competition by capturing a pair of titles in two different age groups during the 2022 USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in Colorado Springs at the end of March.
“It felt so good that my hard work for so many years of my life is paying off,” Bragg said. “I know I still have a lot more work to do to accomplish my highest goals, but I am so happy I was able to achieve this goal. And it felt good not just to win one, but two national championships within two days.”
It has been a steady — and rapid — climb for Bragg since beginning the sport.
“I started wrestling when I was 6 years old in Germany, when my dad, who was in the military, was stationed there,” Bragg said. “My brother wrestled, but was not really that serious about it. And my dad saw another girl in the room and I wanted to get out there, so my dad said all right, let’s just throw her out there and see if she likes it.”
It wasn’t a simple like, but a love, quickly becoming a passion. Then, turning into one of the nation’s best, with aspirations on the world stage.
“I love pretty much everything about wrestling, but I really love the feeling after those hard practices or when everything pays off,” Bragg said. “I love the drive of the sport and the energy of it. A lot of the toughest things with this sport are some of the best things, like fighting the last period when you’re gassed or cutting off the last bit of weight when you feel like dying. But I think for me the toughest part of this sport is losing. It’s hard to lose after putting in so much time and effort into a sport.”
Defeats haven’t happened often, but not for a lack of seeking out top competition regardless of age or size. After competing at 106 pounds during the high school season against primarily boys, Bragg was able to wrestle at her natural 100 during Girls Folkstyle Nationals.
Bragg pinned her way to the title in the 16U age group, then defeated three nationally ranked opponents in the junior division, the final victory a 5-3 decision to cap the weekend.
“After a season with wrestling guys who are bigger, it felt good to wrestle in my true weight class,” Bragg said. “I felt strong and confident against girls who are my own weight. I was nervous for this tournament, but so excited and prepared to do what I needed to do. I made it happen and overall the weekend went great. It’s great being able to have the opportunity to double bracket. I get to wrestle girls my age group and older ones too, which is super fun.”
The titles came on the heels of a dynamic high school freshman season in which Bragg served as a spark to the Tornado lineup. One of her biggest wins was a come-from-behind decision to lead off a down to the wire Section 7AAA team championship victory over Forest Lake. A week later, she qualified for state individually as well.
“My season was pretty good,” Bragg said. “I learned a lot from my team and coaches and I couldn’t have done all I did without them. I lost a lot of matches and won a lot too. I think this year was a great learning experience and I know next year I’ll be even better and more experienced.
“Making it to state with my team felt so good, and being the first weight I knew my role was important to start off strong and get the team going. I knew at sections my match was very important for us to make it to state, and I knew I had to win. Making it individually was a big goal this year. I knew it was going to be hard, but I knew in my mind I could do it, so I did.”
Opportunities in girls and women’s wrestling have boomed in recent years, with the sport added at several colleges in recent years.
“I’m still young and have lots of time to see what my future holds, but Iowa just started a women’s program and I’m a huge fan of the Hawks, so that would definitely be a future goal of mine,” Bragg said. “I think it’s amazing how much this sport has grown for women, and it’s very exciting to think when I’m college age it’ll be probably even bigger.”
Already highly decorated, Bragg’s sights are set even higher.
“Short term for me this year is definitely making a world team and being a world champ,” Bragg said. “And long term would to be an Olympic gold medalist. It’s a high goal and it will be hard to do, but I want to be the best and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
