In its third annual performance, Northern Starz Children’s Theatre in Ramsey’s chapter of The Penguin Project has put on a show like no other.
While there are 43 chapters of The Penguin Project across the U.S., Northern Starz’s was the lone to move forward with a show during this year’s pandemic, creating the production “Toy Camp.”
The Penguin Project is a national organization providing opportunities for children with special needs to take part in theater. It pairs youths with peer mentors near the same age who volunteer to work alongside them through rehearsals and the final performance. The Penguin Project started at Northern Starz in 2016, and in the past three years its shows have had over 125 participants.
This year was like no other as strict safety guidelines had to be followed to make the show possible. After beginning with virtual rehearsals including all of the students, Northern Starz switched into breaking rehearsals into smaller groups, which was key in leading to the final product.
“Our vocal director, Emily Najjar, put together a schedule to work with each artist and their mentor for 15 minutes one or two times per week and work on songs and vocals,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “For the movie, she worked with each artist one on one, recorded them individually and dropped their voices onto a track. We are so fortunate to have Emily and her technical savvy as part of our directorial staff.
“When the weather was nicer, we met in small groups outside at the theatre. The students and directors wore masks and worked outside most of the time. Choreography by Abby Simpson was taught almost exclusively outside for more room and distancing. Once the weather got a little chilly, or if there was inclement weather, the students came inside and rehearsed in their small groups; still wearing masks, distancing as much as possible, disinfecting areas, taking temperatures and asking the five important questions. It became part of the norm for everyone. We are happy to say we had no instances of COVID.”
As the lone Penguin Project show to go on, a documentary was filmed demonstrating how the theater, cast and mentors made it all possible.
“The production was fantastic! Chris at C. Vision Productions was able to not only come in and film the show, he also followed the cast and crew around for four months helping us to make a documentary about the 2020 show, and how we were able to bring these wonderful students together safely and creatively to make a show,” Bohnsack said. “Kelly at Parkplace Studio in Ramsey was also a large part of our program. She took head shots, buddy shots with artists and mentors and also did some very creative photography that everyone will see at the end of the stream production.”
In a time of social distancing, the rehearsals and performance offered a much appreciated time of community.
“The artists, the mentors, the families, even the directorial staff were all very excited to be able to produce this film,” Bohnsack said. “Having the ability to get out of the house after all of the previous mandates set forth, being able to interact and have fun with friends in a safe creative environment and knowing that they were going to be ‘movie stars’ made this project so valuable and worth the extra effort that had to be set forth. I have had many students and parents reach out to me to say thank you – thank you for allowing their student to be in a positive space with so much chaos in the world and thank you for keeping them safe while being there.”
The cast was treated to red carpet treatment ahead of the release, with photos taken as they drove up to the theater.
“The premiere was so much fun! Once again, we kept the two casts separated,” Bohnsack said. “We invited each cast, on different nights, to their big movie premiere (masks and precautions still intact). We had their drivers drop them off outside and onto the red carpet, with some paparazzi taking pictures of our stars. They watched their movie and were all thrilled to see themselves on the big screen. Excitement was in the air, and there were some parts of the movie that will still be a surprise to them and their families when they stream it – we can’t wait to give away all of our secrets!”
People can purchase tickets to watch the show “Toy Camp” online at nstarz.booktix.com.
Shows are online Nov. 26, Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, with different days and times for different casts.
“We would love to have members of the community see how much time and effort was put into this production by everyone, during a time of the unknown, bringing students and families together through the performing arts at Northern Starz,” Bohnsack said.
An option is also available to donate to The Penguin Project, which has lost much of its funding for 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Any donation will help to make another year of magic come to life for our artists with special needs,” Bohnsack said.
