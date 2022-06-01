Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts’ spring extravaganza “Wonderland” shows take place June 3-5. The recitals feature the Northern Starz Creative Dance Center students. Photo by Northern Starz
An extraordinary recital that has been months in the making comes to life at Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts in Ramsey June 3-5, in its spring dance extravaganza “Wonderland.”
The show features students from the Northern Starz Creative Dance Center.
“Students take fall dance to help with their technique and form,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “In December, students of all ages and all abilities auditioned for parts in the show. Since January, they have been working hard to put the ‘Wonderland’ extravaganza together.”
The production jumps down the rabbit hole as it retells the classic, quirky tale of Alice in Wonderland through a series of forms of dance, with dancers of all abilities contributing.
“The students and families love that we are not doing just another ‘recital,’” Bohnsack said. “Their end of the season extravaganza tells the story of Alice in Wonderland through different forms of dance and genres of music. It’s exciting seeing it all come together, and fun to watch the students come to life on stage as they become their characters.
“The Creative Dance Center at Northern Starz wants dancers and our recitals to be creatively unique! Our lead dance instructor and choreographer, Lily Truebenbach, is ultimately creative, putting together fun and exciting dances in storytelling form to bring the stage and story to life through ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz-funk and lyrical dances.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. There is a food drive on June 4 as well.
For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit northernstarz.org/shows. Tickets are also available at the door for $5 more per ticket.
