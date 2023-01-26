011923-PHOTO-PROACTRally BothSides-AV.jpg

Supporters of reproductive freedom crowded next to abortion opponents in front of the House Chamber Jan. 19 as members inside debated HF1, legislation that would codify the right to an abortion in Minnesota.

The DFL’s top priority hit the House Floor Thursday, Jan. 19, and after a little less than four hours of debate, HF1, was passed 69-65 and is headed to the Senate.

Referred to as the “Protect Reproductive Options Act,” the bill would further establish in state law the fundamental right for an individual to make decisions on their own reproductive health.

011923-PHOTO-PROACTRepNiskaAmend-AV.jpg

Supporters of reproductive freedom crowded next to abortion opponents in front of the House Chamber Jan. 19 as members inside debated HF1, legislation that would codify the right to an abortion in Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.