The Mississippi River near Islands of Peace Regional Park in Fridley is experiencing some minor flooding along the park’s trails and the river is near level with the bottom of the park’s bridge, as shown above.
The Mississippi River near Islands of Peace Regional Park in Fridley is experiencing some minor flooding along the park’s trails and the river is near level with the bottom of the park’s bridge, as shown above.
The Mississippi River near Islands of Peace Regional Park in Fridley is experiencing some minor flooding along the park’s trails and the river is near level with the bottom of the park’s bridge, as shown above.
Photo by Paige Kieffer
The Mississippi River near Islands of Peace Regional Park in Fridley is experiencing some minor flooding along the park’s trails and the river is near level with the bottom of the park’s bridge, as shown above.
Photo by Paige Kieffer
The Rum River near Akin Riverside Park in Anoka is experiencing some minor flooding along areas of the river, including a seating area and a set of stairs, as shown above.
Photo by Paige Kieffer
The Rum River near Akin Riverside Park in Anoka is experiencing some minor flooding along areas of the river, including a seating area and a set of stairs, as shown above.
The mighty Mississippi River and the Rum are receding in Anoka County after weeks of minor to moderate flood levels.
According to the National Weather Service, as of Wednesday, May 3, levels on the Mississippi River are: 12 feet at 37th Avenue NE in Fridley; 11 feet at Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park and 10 feet at Highway 169 in Champlin. All levels are in the minor flooding stage.
The Rum River near Viking Boulevard NW in St. Francis is just under six feet, which is an action stage flood category.
All levels are expected to recede to normal levels in the coming weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.