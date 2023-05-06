The mighty Mississippi River and the Rum are receding in Anoka County after weeks of minor to moderate flood levels.

According to the National Weather Service, as of Wednesday, May 3, levels on the Mississippi River are: 12 feet at 37th Avenue NE in Fridley; 11 feet at Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park and 10 feet at Highway 169 in Champlin. All levels are in the minor flooding stage.

