The Links at Northfork Golf Course in Ramsey held its annual Club Championship on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22.
Mike Melhus, a Rogers resident, won the event for the second time. Melhus won the event against Blake Onkka in a four-hole aggregate score playoff by one stroke.
Melhus and Onkka both finished the two-day, 36-hole event, in 3-over par before the playoff.
At this time no date has been set for the 2022 club championship.
