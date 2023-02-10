The Minnesota Department of Health is asking Federal Ammunition plant employees in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure after MDH, Anoka County and St. Paul-Ramsey County Public Health identified four children with elevated blood lead levels due to exposure to lead dust.

The lead dust was likely brought home accidentally on the clothing and personal items of family members who work at the plant in the city of Anoka, According to a press release from MDH. The release states that health officials are concerned there may be other children of plant employees who were exposed to the “take-home lead dust” and have not been tested.

