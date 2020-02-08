Master contracts have been approved by the Anoka County Board for construction projects at county buildings for the first time.
The board Jan. 28 chose four contractors from 12 responses to a request for proposals. The contractors were reviewed and evaluated by county staff based on overall experience and reputation, quality and presentation of the proposal and references provided.
“We had a great response,” said Andrew Dykstra, county facilities management and construction director.
Chosen were Morcon Construction Company, Fridley; RAK Construction Inc., East Bethel; Home Depot (US Communities), Atlanta; and Woodcrest Building and Construction, Inc., Scandia.
The county currently has master contracts for such work as electrical, plumbing and heating/air conditioning in county buildings, but not for construction projects, according to Dykstra.
It has previously used national joint powers agreements and state contracts for county building construction projects, but state law gives the county the ability to establish master contracts for this work that “ensures the county is protected while creating similar efficiencies,” Dykstra said.
The master contracts will cover construction and construction-related work, which includes remodeling and interior improvements, up to $175,000, he said.
Having multiple firms with master contracts means all county departments can obtain these services more efficiently without having to go out for proposals or quotes for each project, Dykstra said.
“The county will continue to meet competitive requirements under law by reaching out to one or more contract vendors using a simple statement of work process,” he said.
The contractor chosen for a specific project will be the one that “best fits the county’s need,” according to Dykstra.
All four companies picked for master contracts have done construction work for the county before, Dykstra said.
