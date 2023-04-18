Marcus Theaters’ Elk River Cinema is closing, according to a statement released April 11 on an Elk River bulletin board on Facebook.
A box office attendant and manager for the theater told the Star News they could not comment on the matter.
Mari Randa, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the closure on April 13. She issued the following statement: “After a thoughtful and careful business review process, Marcus Theatres has decided to close its Elk River cinema. The last day of business operation for the theatre is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. We have enjoyed being part of this community over the years and have appreciated the support of our guests.”
Meanwhile, the community has been reacting to various bulletin board posts that show a picture of the front of the theater and an announcement that the theater will be showing movies for the final time on Tuesday, April 18. The unsigned announcement stated:
“We wanted you to know in advance and hope you’ll plan one more visit with us,” the unsigned statement reads. “Thank you for your support over the years. We have enjoyed being part of the community.”
Facebook users have been blowing up social media networking site on the reasons why they think the theater is closing, while some are simply expressing sadness.
The building that houses the theater has been for sale for several years, and a former theater manager told the Star News it was expected the sale of the building would take as many as 10 years.
Many on the social media threads are saying that there are nicer theaters in Rogers, Monticello, St. Michael and Coon Rapids that have updated over the years to offer a better movie-going experience, including stadium style seating with recliners, and drink bars that serve alcohol in addition to typical movie theater snacks and beverages.
Sarah Foss Stritesky called the news sad.
“I drove all the way from Anoka to work my first job at the Elk River theater back in the 1990s ... and it was always busy!!”
Jenny Stanley lamented the fact that Elk River does not have a bowling alley and will not have a theater.
Kevin Stallman said he’s “gonna miss this place! Hate to see it go!”
Joy Marie Oleson expressed thankfulness for the memories she made at the theater on first dates, thanksgiving naps and “so many wonderful moments.”
Joe Huot took a dark view on the subject. He said: “Movie theaters are gonna close because of technology and convenience. Why do you think there’s only two-or three drive-in theaters left in this state? It’s easier and cheaper to wait and stream it on whatever movie platform you have!”
Beth Ann Ebner said the facility could be a diamond in the rough with the right investor.
Marcus Theatres closed its Marcus Shakopee Cinema at Shakopee Town Square Tuesday, Jan. 10, leaving the community with one movie theater.
“It is sad, but I do think we did create happy memories for everyone,” then-lead assistant manager Jaylyn Thammavong told Southwest News Media. “This place was a home for some people, and it created happy memories.”
